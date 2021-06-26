Kalamazoo Public Safety investigating early morning homicide

Man shot in Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety is investigating an early morning homicide after a man was shot in the chest.

Around 6:30 this morning, officers responded to the 1300 block of North Rose Street for reports of a man who had been shot. There, they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers provided medical care until EMS arrived and brought the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name of the victim, nor any information on possible suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.