17-year-old Kalamazoo teen dies in wreck, 18-year-old critically hurt

Michigan State Police Troopers in Kalamazoo are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday on E R Ave. near S. 29th St in Pavilion Township.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A 17-year-old teen is dead and an 18-year-old is fighting for his life after a crash on Saturday.

Michigan State Police from the Paw Paw post said the teen and the 18-year-old driver were headed on E R Avenue near S. 29th Street in Pavilion Township Saturday around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators believe the driver ran off the road, partially overturned and struck a tree.

A witness told troopers the car was speeding before the crash.

Both the teen and the driver were stuck inside the car and had to be pulled out.

Authorities said the 17-year-old Kalamazoo teen died from his injuries at the scene.

The 18-year-old driver from Portage was rushed to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators said both were wearing seatbelts.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.