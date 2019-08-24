KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department is looking for a 49-year-old who disappeared Friday afternoon.

John Robert Salmons, 49, was last seen around 3 p.m. on Friday on the 400 block of Haymac Street in the city of Parchment.

"We do not believe he is in danger however he has not checked in with his residential staff in the past 24 hours," police said.

Salmons is about 5-foot-7, 275 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, light colored blue jeans and white sneakers.

Police ask anyone who might come in contact with Salmons to contact the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269 567-7523 or your local police department.

