1 dead 2 others injured after shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are asking for the public's help after a deadly shooting Sunday morning. Officers with Kalamazoo Public Safety were dispatched to the report of shots fired in the 600 block of E. Michigan Avenue.

When police arrived on scene no victims were found but shortly after a person with a gunshot wound arrived at a area hospital. Within minutes of this, a separate vehicle arrived at the hospital with two other gunshot victims.

One of the victims, a 30-year-old Kalamazoo man, has died at the hospital. The other two Kalamazoo men, a 29 and 28-year-old are being treated for their injuries but are in stable condition.

Police said the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911.

