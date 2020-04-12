1 dead after Kalamazoo house fire

Once the fire was extinguished, one deceased person was found inside the home.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is dead after a house fire in Kalamazoo Thursday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. The Pavillion Township Fire Department was dispatched to house on fire in the 6000 block of Claxton Street.

Once the fire was put out, a person was dead inside the home. No other details about the victim were released by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and the victim's identity is being withheld until family is notified.

