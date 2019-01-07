KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kalamazoo man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot on Sunday evening.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to Washington Avenue and James Street around 7:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

The victim was transported to the hospital after police arrived.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black man who is about 5-foot-10. He was wearing a white and blue polo shirt and was armed with a handgun. Witnesses told police he fled the scene in a gray Nissan passenger car.

Police said the suspect and the victim know each other.

This was the second shooting to take place in Kalamazoo on Sunday. A 21-year-old man was shot while in a crowd of several hundred people on Woodbury Avenue just before 3 a.m.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is encouraged to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911, Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

