1 killed, 1 injured in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called to the 1400 block of Princeton for the report of a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Officers, who were already nearby, heard the shots and responded to the area just after 1 p.m. A man was found on the ground with what appeared to be a gun-shot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to Borgess Hospital and died shortly after arriving.

Officers also located an additional victim of a of the shooting in the 1400 block of N.Westnedge Ave. He was transported to Bronson Hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Both of the victims were Kalamazoo men.

The man who died was 23-years-old and the other was 28.

Police did not provide any information about a suspect.

Anyone with details regarding this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

