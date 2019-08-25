KALAMAZOO, Mich. - One person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Kalamazoo.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers overheard shots being fired a short distance from the 900 block of Douglas Avenue just after 3:30 a.m.

Officers found one victim, a 32-year-old Kalamazoo resident, who was shot. He was rushed to a local hospital but pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries.

No other information was available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Kalamazoo DPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

