OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One person was seriously injured in a crash in Oshtemo Township Tuesday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office arrived to the intersection of South 12th Street and Parkview Avenue around 1:30 p.m. The driver, a 64-year-old from Kalamazoo, was trapped inside the vehicle as a result of the crash, and extrication equipment was needed to free them from the wreckage.

The driver was treated on scene for their injuries and transported to Bronson Hospital for further evaluation.

Police said the driver was turning onto Parkview from South 12th Street and failed to yield the right of way to a garbage truck that was traveling east on Parkview. The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact the KSCO at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

