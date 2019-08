SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One person was seriously injured in a crash at West U Avenue and US-131 Wednesday Morning in Schoolcraft Township.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, a car drove westbound through a red light at the intersection and struck a semi-trailer truck, which had a green light and was driving southbound on US-131.

The driver of the car sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The semi-trailer truck driver and occupants did not sustain any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

