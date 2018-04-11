OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound on Sunday, Nov. 4.

Police say that deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the area of S. Drake Road and W. KL Avenue is Oshtemo Township around 4 a.m. A short time after that, the man showed up at the hospital.

After investigating, police determined that the shooting occurred in the 5900 block of Copper Beech Boulevard. No one else was injured.

There are no suspects at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Information can also be reported online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

