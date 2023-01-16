Kalamazoo Twp. Police: 12-year-old boy assaults school staff member, sets fires inside building

Kalamazoo Township authorities said no one was hurt from the multiple fires set inside the school building.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 12-year-old boy is accused of attacking a school staff member and setting fires inside an occupied school building Monday afternoon, the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department says.

Sgt. Joshua Skaggs said around Noon, someone called 911 to report the issue in the 3100 block of Lake St.

Officers found the student in question while firefighters tended to the fire concerns.

Fire officials deemed the building safe and no one was hurt by the fires, authorities said.

Officers took the boy to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center, and the case remains under investigation.

Officials are asking anyone that may have information about this incident to contact Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269-488-8911.

