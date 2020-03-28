KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Police are looking for the driver of a car that was seen on camera running over a 15-year-old girl on Reed Avenue Friday afternoon, according to police.

The Kalamazoo teen was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The suspect was last seen driving west on the road where the girl was hit.

Officers received the call about the accident around 1:30 p.m. Friday and when they arrived on the scene, they said it looked like the girl had been run over by a car. Security camera footage from the area confirmed their assumption. However, the make and model of the car was not viewable from the footage.

Police are asking the public for help to identify the suspect and ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.