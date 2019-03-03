KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An 18-year-old Kalamazoo man is in police custody after a handgun was found during a routine traffic stop Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of Portage Street for a registration violation. The driver was an 18-year-old Kalamazoo man with an outstanding warrant.

MORE: Slain Kalamazoo officer's memorial state vandalized, reward offered for arrest

While police were doing the stop, a handgun was located in the vehicle. It was also determined that the driver had fake documents regarding the vehicle's registration.

The Kalamazoo man was arrested for the outstanding warrant, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a forged vehicle registration.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.