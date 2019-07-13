KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dontae Lawrence, a 21-year-old Kalamazoo man, was shot and killed on Friday evening in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said a 911 caller reported shot fired on N Burdick Street near E Dunkley Street around 6 p.m.

Officers who responded found the victim laying in the road with a gunshot wound. He was brought to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police in Kalamazoo are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at (269) 567-7523 or silent observer at (269) 343-2100.

