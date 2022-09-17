30-year-old man damages KDPS patrol car with "Molotov Cocktail"

The device thrown at it caused minor fire damage and was put out by bystanders using fire extinguishers.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 30-year-old man has been arrested for destroying a vacant patrol car, says the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Police responded to an incident Saturday afternoon at 4:20 p.m. after reports of a man being seen throwing a 'Molotov cocktail' at an unoccupied KDPS patrol car. It occurred at the 100 block of E. Walnut Street.

The device thrown at it caused minor fire damage and was put out by bystanders using fire extinguishers.

With help from witnesses, police were able to locate the suspect after they said he had fled on foot and followed him.

Police say the suspect, who is from Kalamazoo, is now being lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on multiple felony charges.

