30-year-old man dies after being shot several times in Kalamazoo

The investigation is ongoing.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 30-year-old Kalamazoo man died Sunday afternoon after being shot in Kalamazoo.

Around 2:45 p.m., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to several reports of someone who had been shot on S Rose Street near Wall Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from "several gunshot wounds," and he was unresponsive. Life saving measures were attempted, but the victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.