KALAMAZOO, Mich. - On Friday morning, 300 gallons of sewage overflowed in the city of Kalamazoo at 3411 Ash Street.

The Department of Public Services was notified at 10:45 a.m., and it took them about an hour to stop the overflow.

The Health and Community Services suggests if anyone drove on Ash Street from Hughes to Hutchinson Streets between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and they drove through water on the road, they should wash their vehicle.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM