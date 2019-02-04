KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Police in Kalamazoo are searching for the driver who struck a 7-year-old child in the parking lot of the Interfaith Apartment Complex Monday evening..

According to a release from the department of public safety, the child was playing outside around 5 p.m. when they were hit by the car. The driver left the scene without providing any information to the child's mother or contacting police.

The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, however police are looking for the driver.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored, 4-door Dodge, possible an Avenger, and a paper plate in the rear window. The driver was described as a black woman, possibly in her late 20's and last seen wearing a light blue jacket.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact police at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

