KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Authorities in Kalamazoo are hoping the public can keep an eye out for a 70-year-old man with severe bipolar disorder who's been missing since Monday evening.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to the 900 block of Grant Street on reports of a missing person.

Police say Kirk Janson left his home around 3 p.m. to take a short drive. Janson suffers from severe bipolar disorder and his family believes he's having an episode.

Janson was last seen driving his dark green 2000 Subaru Legacy, plate #BND667. It was spotted on around 5 p.m. on Monday, headed eastbound on I-94. Family told police they had no idea why he would be on I-94 or where he could be going.

A vehicle similar to the one Kirk Janson may be driving. He has been missing since 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4.

Provided

Janson is described as about 5'7" tall and around 150 pounds with a short grey beard and hair who is "hunched" over and has a prosthetic right leg. He was last seen wearing brown pants and a brown leather jacket.

Public safety is requesting that anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

