9 shot at large party in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nine people are injured after a shooting at what police call a large party in Kalamazoo, police say.

The party was taking place on the 1300 block of North Church Street. Police arrived on scene at 2:12 a.m. for reports of several shots fired and several people hit by gunfire.

Upon their arrival, police found two victims with non life-threatening injuries. Seven more victims from the same party arrived at local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

All nine victims are Kalamazoo residents and were listed as in stable condition at local hospitals.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

