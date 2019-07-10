KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 94-year-old woman was killed in a car crash Monday afternoon in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. at S. 9th Street and Stadium Drive.

The woman was driving the car, but police have not released any other details about what led up to the crash. However, only one vehicle appears to have been involved.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate, and they are asking for anyone who might have witnessed the crash to contact them at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

