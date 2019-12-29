KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers arrested a suspect they believe to be involved in a robbery Saturday night.

Police were dispatched to the one-thousand block of North Rose Street, where the victim gave them a description of the suspect.

Officers tracked the suspect down with help from a K-9 unit. Police eventually found the suspect several houses away, trying to hide evidence. The suspect was arrested and the stolen property was recovered.

The victim was not injured during the robbery. The suspect is a 42-year-old Kalamazoo resident.

Kalamazoo Public Safety asks anyone with information on what happened or other criminal activity to contact them at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

