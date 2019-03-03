KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has arrested a man in connection with the vandalism of the Eric Zapata memorial statue in Kalamazoo.

The statue, located on the Kalamazoo Mall near Water Street, was knocked over Saturday night. It was discovered around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, the KDPS says. The damaged statue was actually discovered by the fallen officer's son while on patrol.

In a release from police, officers searched the area and were able to locate surveillance video from surrounding businesses. Video showed a group of subjects stop near the memorial statue as they were walking down to the mall around 1:17 a.m. A man in the group posed briefly for a photo in front of the Zapata's statue before getting a running start at it and toppling the memorial over.

The man was last seen running southbound on the mall. With the help of other nearby businesses, KDPS says officers were able to identify the suspect. They only describe him as a 29-year-old Battle Creek man in the release.

The suspect was located and arrested for willful destruction of a memorial, which is a 5-year felony.

Eric Zapata was a 10-year veteran of KDPS. He was shot in an ambush April 2011 and reportedly was the first Kalamazoo city officer killed in the line of duty.

