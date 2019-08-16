KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Buddy's Pizza is expanding its footprint in West Michigan.

According to the Buddy's Pizza Twitter, they are coming to Kalamazoo in 2020. There weren't too many other details, but they do say to keep an eye on their social media pages for more information.

Buddy's open their first West Michigan location in Kentwood back in April. The Detroit-based restaurant chain is expected to open even more locations in the Grand Rapids-area in the future.

Buddy’s Pizza became the birthplace of the Original Detroit-Style Pizza, back in 1946. For more than seven decades, the restaurant has been feeding patrons and has earned top honors, including being named "One of the Top 5 Pizzeries" by The Food Network.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other food stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.