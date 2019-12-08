KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Consumers Energy is on the scene of a gas leak near S Burdick Street and E. Lovell Street in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a gas leak Monday afternoon. When police arrived, they discovered a construction crew struck and underground gas line, causing the leak.

Gas leaked into sewer lines, prompting evacuations of buildings on S. Burdick Street to South Street.

Consumers Energy is working to fix the leak, but police said it might take a couple of hours.

Anyone having information regarding this incident, or any crimes in Kalamazoo, is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

