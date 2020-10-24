Business up in flames in Kalamazoo

A firefighter sustained a minor injury while fighting the fire. The property sustained extensive damage.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Fire crews in Kalamazoo extinguished a business fire Friday night at around 10 p.m. It happened on East Cork Street between the roundabout and Gembrit Circle.

When crews arrived, they found the business up in flames with heavy smoke. They were able to control the fire within an hour. Kalamazoo Public Safety says the property suffered extensive damage.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital due to a minor injury.

An investigation is ongoing as to what started the fire. We are unsure if there were any other injuries in the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

