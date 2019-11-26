KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Candy canes are tuning into a controversial holiday topic in Kalamazoo.

For decades during the holidays, the Candy Cane Lane was setup at the entrance of Kalamazoo's Bronson Park, but this year the candy canes have changed and some people aren't so happy.

The city of Kalamazoo said, the previous candy canes were not in good shape and the city received "numerous complaints about their condition."

Also there were safety concerns about the old decorations and the city said the canes didn't meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility standards.

Still the previous candy canes were fan favorites and one person is so broken up that an online petition was started to change them back. The petition was posted at Change.org and as of Tuesday morning has over 7,000 signatures.

"There are many memories that have been made in Candy Cane Lane and the new decorations are cartoonish and not appealing to the majority of the citizens of the community," is part of the what the petition said online.

The city said, "We understand that the previous candy canes hold sentimental and historical value for many Kalamazoo residents. "

Some of the old candy canes will remain in the park so people can take pictures with them during the holiday season.

The city will also be auctioning off the remaining canes to the public. The auction starts Tuesday, Dec. 3 online.

"Although we are no longer able to put them up in the park as we have in the past, we would love for the previous candy canes to continue to be a part of life in the city," the statement from the city said.

