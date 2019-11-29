KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities in Kalamazoo are looking for the driver who they believed blew through a red light before crashing their vehicle in to a building.

According to a release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers responded to reports of a car into a building on S. Westnedge Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Thursday night.

Police discovered the driver of an SUV had crashed into another vehicle, lost control and hit a business causing "significant damage" to the building. Police believe the driver was going south on Westnedge before the crash and may have even gone through a red light.

The driver was not at the scene when police arrived, they ran off. Officers attempted a K-9 track to locate the driver but it was unsuccessful.

No one was hurt but the incident is still under active investigation. Anyone with information about what happened should call public safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

