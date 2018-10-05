BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Kalamazoo County deputies are investigating the death of a child who they say fell from a moving tractor Wednesday, May 9.

The Sheriff's Department has not released many details about the incident so far, but they say it happened around 7:30 p.m. on East X Avenue between 32nd and 33rd Streets. That's just east of Vicksburg.

The incident happened on private property.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

