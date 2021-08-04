City Commission approves $4.2M for Kalamazoo Farmer's Market improvements

Starting in late April, construction is expected to take a year and will include new vendor space and entertainment areas, more restrooms and added parking.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo City Commission voted April 5 to approve $4.2 million of Capital Improvement Project bond funding to renovate the Kalamazoo Farmer's Market.

Starting in late April, construction is expected to take a year and will include new vendor space, entertainment areas, more restrooms and added parking.

“The Farmers Market is such a beloved asset in our community,” noted Sean Fletcher, Parks & Recreation Director for the City of Kalamazoo, “and with this investment we can really realize its potential and offer our community an even better experience with more vendors, more entertainment, more local goods and more opportunities for local growers and makers.”

The project will also connect the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail to the market and add new bike racks.

While this project is underway, the market will temporarily relocate to Mayors’ Riverfront Park for the 2021 market season.

