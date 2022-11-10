Condado Tacos opening in Kalamazoo, first 100 in line will win free tacos for a year

This is the 6th Condado Tacos to open in the state of Michigan.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Taco Tuesday could be every day for the first 100 people in line at the grand opening of Candado Tacos location in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo location will open at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17 at 1750 S Drake Rd, just a few miles from Western Michigan University.

The 4,370 square-foot restaurant will seat 252 total, including the main dining room, bar and large outdoor patio.

This is the 6th Condado Tacos to open in the state of Michigan.

In addition to a year of tacos, the first 100 people in line will also receive a "Year of Yum" t-shirt. All guests will also get a free taco with any purchase and $5 signature margaritas all day long.

“The state of Michigan continues to be a very strong performing area for us and we are excited to open our first location here in Kalamazoo," said Chris Artinian, Condado Tacos President and Chief Executive Officer. “At Condado Tacos, we offer a crave-able, unique and fun full-service dining experience that matches your speed at a great value, under $20 per person. We welcome all, and we are proud of our "Come as You Are" culture and atmosphere in serving our guests an amazing experience that is unparalleled."

Following the opening, Condado Tacos Kalamazoo will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

For more information you can visit their website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.