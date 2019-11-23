KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Consumers Energy Foundation awarded a $100,000 grant to the Kalamazoo Farmers Market as part of $500,000 in its Prosperity Awards designed to strengthen communities across Michigan.

The City of Kalamazoo will use the $100,000 to make significant improvements to the popular market that attracts an average of over 4,500 customers weekly from May through November.

“Places like the Kalamazoo Farmers Market make our Michigan communities more vibrant places to live and contribute to the local economy,” said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “We are excited that this Prosperity Award will provide residents with even more reason to visit the farmers market and fulfill a vital need for fresh, locally sourced food in the community.”

The first phase of improvements in 2020 will include renovating existing vendor sheds and a new vendor shed on the market's west edge, expanded restrooms and the realignment of Bank Street including sidewalk and the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail along the market's eastern edge.

Future plans include paved parking, an indoor event shed with a demonstration kitchen and a playground.

“The improvements planned for the Kalamazoo Farmers Market will make an already successful market into an even better venue for customers and vendors with improved parking, additional restrooms and updated vendor sheds,” said Sean Fletcher, director of parks and recreation for the City of Kalamazoo.

Also among the Prosperity Awards from the Consumers Energy Foundation is a $250,000 grant to support housing upgrades and ownership in Flint.

The Prosperity Awards are the second of three $500,000 grant allocations this year totaling $1.5 million. Planet award winners were announced in April, and applications for People Awards to support job readiness are being reviewed.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.