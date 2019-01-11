KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Battle Creek pilot, 41, crash-landed at the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport Friday around 4:30 p.m. after a mechanical issue forced him to land unexpectedly.

He was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. He was the only one in the plane which was small with a single engine.

The 41-year-old attempted to land on the runway but instead crashed in the grass nearby.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Kalamazoo Police Department are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo police at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

