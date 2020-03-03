KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who was reported missing on Thursday, Feb. 27 was found safe Tuesday, March 3, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Daniel Clemtsen, 50, was found by police and his welfare was confirmed, they said in a press release.

The police are thanking the public for their help in finding him. During the search, police were informed that Clemtsen had "several medical conditions."

Before he was found, he was last seen boarding a bus at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center.

