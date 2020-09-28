Authorities seeking tips on deadly Kalamazoo County crash

It happened on M-89 near East AB Avenue in Richland Township, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Kalamazoo are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Monday morning.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), it happened around 4:40 a.m. in the area of M-89 near East AB Avenue in Richland Township.

A Plainwell man was the only person in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, a release from KCSO said.

The sheriff's office did not release many other details and don't immediately know what caused the crash. It's still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witness the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 269-383-8821or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

