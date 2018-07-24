KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Authorities in Kalamazoo are investigating a double shooting during an attempted robbery outside a bank.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, deputies got a call just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, July 24, stating two people were shot in the parking lot of the Fifth Third Bank, located at 5653 Gull Rd.

After a preliminary investigation, deputies determined the two victims were shot after an attempted armed robbery outside the bank.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and are expected to be OK.

No suspects are reportedly in custody at this time, however the sheriff's office says it will continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information that may help should call the sheriff's office at 269-383-8821 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

