KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Just after 11 p.m. Friday Kalamazoo County deputies responded to a report of a child not breathing at a home in the 6000 block of Walburn. When they arrived on scene, they found a 1-year-old baby who was unresponsive. The infant was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and is asking anyone who might have information to contact them or Silent Observer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.