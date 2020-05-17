Kalamazoo deputies investigating calls of shots fired

When deputies arrived on scene, they found an unoccupied, crashed vehicle that had been reported stolen.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple calls of shots fired in the area of Rollridge and Observation Ave. in Cooper Township around 5:20 a.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived to investigate the calls, they found a crashed, unoccupied vehicle on Rollridge near Mount Olivet Rd. The crashed car had been reported as stolen back on April 27.

Deputies are continuing to investigate what happened and are urging anyone with information to either call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

