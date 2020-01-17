KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Two suspects are being sought by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office after an armed robbery at a cash store.

The robbery happened Jan. 16, at 2;14 p.m. at the Cash Advance Store located at 5582 Gull Rd in Comstock Township.

According to the department, a black male and a black female entered with their faces covered and robbed the store. A gun was shown and the two ran away towards the area of McDonalds at Sprinkle and Gull Road. They are believed to have driven away in a red SUV.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

More photos of the suspects were provided from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office:

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office

