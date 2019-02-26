COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The suspect in a Tuesday morning shooting in Kalamazoo County is dead, deputies say.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of East D Ave around Tuesday morning on reports of a shooting. The suspect was not immediately located.

A few hours later, the county's community alert system broadcast a message that said deputies did not believe the suspect was still in the Kalamazoo County area and that there was no immediate threat to the community.

The suspect was located around noon and pronounced dead. Deputies say the suspect shot themselves but did not release other details on the case.

The victim in the shooting is said to be in very critical condition.

The sheriff's office will not be releasing the names of the people involved until detectives have finished investigating the incident.

