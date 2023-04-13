Over a dozen fentanyl overdoses in 24 hours in Kalamazoo, 5 deaths

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they responded to over a dozen overdoses and five deaths from fentanyl in the last 24 hours.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says that they responded to over a dozen overdoses from fentanyl in the last 24 hours, including five overdose deaths from the drug.

KDPS is blaming it on what they are calling a "deadly batch of fentanyl in our community."

KDPS and the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team are actively investigating the recent and alarming string of overdoses.

Anyone with information on illegal drugs is encouraged to call Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or submit a tip online here.

Fentanyl is a federally approved powerful synthetic opioid that is used in pain relief and anesthesiology. The United States Drug Enforcement Agency says that the drug is 100 times more powerful than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.

Fentanyl can come in powder, pill and occasionally in liquid forms. Other drugs have also been found to be laced with the drug.

If you or a family member is being impacted by substance abuse, please reach out to one of our partners at Integrated Services of Kalamazoo (ISK) at (269) 373-6000 or Southwest Michigan Behavioral Health at (800) 781-0353.

To help combat overdose deaths from opioids like these, the United States Food and Drug Administration recently approved the over-the-counter sale of Narcan, a drug used to reverse the effects of opioids.

