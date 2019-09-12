COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is in critical condition after driving off the roadway and hitting a tree Monday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of H Avenue near 28th Street for a call about a car that ran off the road and struck a tree. The driver was treated by Comstock Fire and Rescue at the scene and was taken to Bronson Hospital where they are in critical condition.

KCSO said the vehicle was traveling east on H Avenue and crossed the centerline, went into oncoming traffic and ran off the road, hitting a tree.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact KCSO at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.