Driver in hit-and-run crash that killed Western Michigan University student learns sentence

Angel Hostiguin pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of the crash that killed 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg.

Example video title will go here for this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge has ordered the man responsible for crashing into a Western Michigan University student and then leaving the scene of the crime to serve at least 4.5 years behind bars.

Kaylee Gansberg, 21, from Lisle, Illinois, was struck around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27, 2022, in the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue.

The driver left the scene of the crash, and Gansberg died the next day.

That driver, 22-year-old Angel Hostiguin was given a 54 months (4.5 years) minimum to a 15-year maximum sentence.

Gansberg was a student at Western Michigan University and a member of the Chi Omega sorority on campus.

"If you were lucky enough to know Kaylee you know she was the kindest, most outgoing and artistic person. She was everyone's friend and we were lucky enough to have her as our sister," her sorority wrote on Facebook.

"We will never forget you or the impact that you had on our lives. You will always be in our hearts and we now have the best guardian angel watching over us."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.