UPDATE: Missing children found

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — UPDATE 1:52 a.m.:

Kalamazoo Public Safety have found the stolen vehicle and the children asleep inside, unharmed.

Original story:

Kalamazoo Public Safety are looking for two endangered missing children, a 5-year-old girl and 18-month-old boy.

Just after 11:45 p.m. on June 12th, officers were dispatched to 930 W Michigan Avenue on a report of a stolen vehicle. Once there, they learned the children were inside the vehicle at the time it was taken. Neither the car nor the children have been recovered.

The vehicle is a silver 2003 Honda Pilot with Illinois plates reading "CX33559".

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

