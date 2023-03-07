Have you seen her? FBI seeking information on missing Michigan woman last seen in December 2022

Federal authorities are now helping Kalamazoo County investigators in the disappearance of 35-year-old Heather Kelley, who went missing in December 2022.

PORTAGE, Mich. — The FBI's field office in Detroit is hoping you can help investigators learn more about the disappearance of a Portage mother who was last seen late last year.

Heather Kelley, 35, was last seen leaving her home at 9 p.m. that Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Police say that she was last heard from about an hour later when she called her children around 10:20 p.m., saying she would be home shortly.

Kelley never returned home and her truck was found abandoned near the intersection of Sprinkle and E. Michigan the next day, the sheriff's office says.

Authorities asked the public to keep an eye out for her, and indicated there was evidence she may have been the victim of a violent crime.

In February, authorities said that the investigation transitioned to a homicide case, though they have not shared details of how she may have died.

The Sheriff's Office previously said a person of interest in the case is in custody elsewhere on an unrelated charge.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8748 or the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567. You may also contact the FBI's Detroit Field Office at 313-965-2323.

