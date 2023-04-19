Fentanyl-laced cocaine behind recent surge in Kalamazoo County overdoses

Health officials said this fentanyl-laced cocaine caused 18 people to overdose. Of those 18, 10 people were hospitalized and 7 people died.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michigan health officials have determined what caused a deadly overdose surge in Kalamazoo County last week.

The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department says fentanyl-laced cocaine is to blame for eighteen overdoses—including ten hospitalizations and seven deaths between April 12 and April 13.

“This severe cluster of drug overdoses was likely due to an unintentional exposure to fentanyl in individuals whose intended drug was cocaine,” Kalamazoo County Medical Director Dr. William Nettleton said. “A rapid onset of overdose can occur with exposure to fentanyl, particularly in individuals who do not know whether fentanyl is present or do not have a history of using opioids such as fentanyl.”

Health officials said they haven't connected any additional overdoses to this case since April 13.

“Even with prior history of drug use, a person could react differently every time—especially if multiple stimulants like methamphetamine and cocaine, and depressants like opioids and alcohol, are mixed together, or if a person does not know about the presence of other drugs," Dr. Nettleton said

While the best way to avoid the risk of overdose is not to use drugs, health officials said people who do use or are experiencing substance use disorder can reduce the risk of fatal overdose by following these tips:

Keep naloxone readily available on you and at home. Naloxone can help reverse an opioid overdose and can be obtained through the COPE Network and Kalamazoo Harm Reduction at 269-580-8290. Naloxone can also be obtained without a prescription at these pharmacies: https://bit.ly/3osBD2X.

Never use drugs alone. Make sure a designated person who has not taken drugs is available to administer naloxone or call for emergency assistance

Anyone with information on illegal drugs is encouraged to call Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or submit a tip online here.

Fentanyl is a federally approved powerful synthetic opioid that is used in pain relief and anesthesiology. The United States Drug Enforcement Agency says that the drug is 100 times more powerful than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.

Fentanyl can come in powder, pill and occasionally in liquid forms. Other drugs have also been found to be laced with the drug.

If you or a family member is being impacted by substance abuse, please reach out to one of our partners at Integrated Services of Kalamazoo (ISK) at (269) 373-6000 or Southwest Michigan Behavioral Health at (800) 781-0353.

To help combat overdose deaths from opioids like these, the United States Food and Drug Administration recently approved the over-the-counter sale of Narcan, a drug used to reverse the effects of opioids.

