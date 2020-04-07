Kalamazoo fire under investigation

Responding officers were told the structure was believed to be vacant. No one was injured.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire broke out at a residence in Kalamazoo Friday. Residents first reported smoke and flames to the Department of Public Safety on South Burdick Street near Lake Street.

Neighbors told responding officers that the home was vacant and no one was believed to be inside. In less than 20 minutes, the fire was under control and no one was hurt.

The Fire Marshal's office is continuing to investigate what happened and are asking anyone with information to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

