KALAMAZOO, Mich. - City officials are asking drivers to avoid certain areas due to flooding.

The following roads were closed Monday, May 14:

Forest Street between Park Street and Rose Street

Park Street between Crosstown Parkway and Forest Street

Crosstown Parkway between Rose Street and Park Street

Pitcher Street between Crosstown Parkway and Vine Street

Dutton Street between Portage Street and Jasper Street

Reed Court between Reed Street and Stockbridge Avenue

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes and avoid flooded areas.

Back in February, much of West Michigan saw record high river levels -- including Kalamazoo. It peaked at 11.25 feet, which surpassed the previous record of 10.94 feet -- which was set in 1947.

