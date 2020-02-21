KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo said a sexual abuse allegation was made against one of its former priests.

The diocese said it received the allegation of sexual abuse about Rev. Richard Fritz who is a retired Kalamazoo priest. The allegation dates back to the late 1970s and early 1980s.

"The Diocesan review board (a consultative body that is made up of laypersons with expertise in sexual abuse as well as members of the clergy) deemed the allegation credible," a statement from the diocese said. A credible allegations means there are reasonable grounds to suspect that abuse occurred, but a criminal investigation has not yet determined guilt or innocence.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office is aware of the complaint, and the diocese is moving forward with its ecclesiastical procedures. Until the process is concluded, Fritz is not allowed to participate in public ministry.

The diocese said at this time, they have received no additional complaints of sexual abuse against Fritz.

Anyone with information related to clergy sexual misconduct to call the reporting number set up by the Attorney General’s Office at 844-324-3374.

